You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19LVL

— Officials in Burke County said a firefighter was hit and killed by a car late Sunday while cleaning storm debris from a road in Morganton.

According to officials with the Triple Community Fire Department, the 40-year-old man was working with another firefighter to clear the debris from the road leftover by tropical depression Nate when a car struck him. Officials said he died on impact.

The driver of the car has been charged with DWI.

• About 10,000 without power in North Carolina after storms

Nate weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday but severely impacted portions of western North Carolina in the process.

• Nate marches across US East Coast, dumping heavy rains

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, the passing system brought strong winds and 2 to 4 inches of rain to the mountains late Sunday into Monday. A picture posted on Twitter by Appalachian State University students shows a flooded hallway in an academic building.

Officials also reported several tornadoes across North Carolina's western counties due to Nate's remnants, including Cleveland County, Caldwell County and Burke County. At least 12,000 businesses and homes were without power.

The tropical depression will continue north on Monday.