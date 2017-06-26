You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Charges were filed Monday against a fired Durham County deputy accused of having sex with a student while he served as a school resource officer.

Christopher Kelly worked as a school resource officer at Northern and Hillside high school since he joined the sheriff's office in August 2013. He was fired April 28 after being accused of sexual misconduct, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Kelly is charged statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a child, sex acts with a student and second-degree kidnapping.

Kelly was arrested Monday.

"To ensure the public’s confidence in the sheriff’s office, we must – without question –conduct ourselves with honor and dignity, perform our duties to the best of our abilities, and provide professional service to the community," Sheriff Mike Andrews said in a statement.

"When one of our own is accused of abusing the trust we work hard to earn, it is both disheartening and devastating to all involved. Our thoughts are with the family at the center of this ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office will continue to work with the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, and we will respect the judicial system in the next phase of this process."

Prior to working as a school resource officer, Kelly worked in the sheriff's office warrant squad, patrol division and investigations. He became a school resource officer on June 20, 2016.

In a letter sent to Kelly on April 28, Chief Deputy Ladd told Kelly that "recent events have led me to lose confidence in your ability to conduct your official duties as a deputy sheriff with the Durham County Sheriff's Office."