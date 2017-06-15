Local News
Fire tears through Raleigh townhome; 6 adults, 2 kids displaced
Posted 12:01 p.m. today
Updated 12:34 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Fire tore through one unit of a Raleigh townhome late Thursday morning, displacing six adults and two children.
The fire started around 11:15 a.m. at a townhome complex in the 4800 block of Parkville Drive, officials said.
Fire crews brought the fire under control about 25 minutes later.
It's unclear what started the fire or if there were any injuries.
