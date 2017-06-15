You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fire tore through one unit of a Raleigh townhome late Thursday morning, displacing six adults and two children.

The fire started around 11:15 a.m. at a townhome complex in the 4800 block of Parkville Drive, officials said.

Fire crews brought the fire under control about 25 minutes later.

It's unclear what started the fire or if there were any injuries.