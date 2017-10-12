Fire set, employees injured during attempted prison escape in Elizabeth City
Posted 5:09 p.m. today
Updated 16 minutes ago
Elizabeth City, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after an attempted escape at an Elizabeth City jail Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said that a fire was set in a Correction Enterprises sewing plant and several employees were injured at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute at about 3:30 p.m.
The fire had been extinguished by about 5 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.
Authorities said the facility was under lockdown, but the situation was under control by about 5:20 p..m. Members of the Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team responded to the prison to assist with the situation.
The Department of Public Safety said Pasquotank Correctional Institute can house about 900 close, medium and minium custody inmates. The inmate count Thursday afternoon was 729 people, officials said.
Kadee Sparrow Oct 12, 6:03 p.m.
Thank God this escape was prevented. Hope injured jail staff recover.