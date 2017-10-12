You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities are investigating after an attempted escape at an Elizabeth City jail Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said that a fire was set in a Correction Enterprises sewing plant and several employees were injured at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute at about 3:30 p.m.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Eliz City around 3:30 pm. Fire set in sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when avail. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

The fire had been extinguished by about 5 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the facility was under lockdown, but the situation was under control by about 5:20 p..m. Members of the Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team responded to the prison to assist with the situation.

Pasquotank CI is currently under lockdown. Fires extinguished. Situation under control. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

The Department of Public Safety said Pasquotank Correctional Institute can house about 900 close, medium and minium custody inmates. The inmate count Thursday afternoon was 729 people, officials said.