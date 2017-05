You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Multiple fire departments responded Monday morning to a fire at a Henderson factory, authorities said.

The fire was reported at ETC Henderson Inc., at 601 Wakefield Ave. The janitorial supply company made mops, brooms, scrubbing and polishing pads.

No injuries were reported.