Local News
Fire damages Baptist church in Duplin County
Posted 17 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago
Warsaw, N.C. — Portions of a Baptist church in Duplin County were severely damaged Saturday night when flames engulfed the structure.
Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the First Baptist Church of Bowdens located at 179 First Baptist Church Road between Faison and Warsaw.
The fire, which officials believe to be storm-related, was extinguished, but the roof of the sanctuary is badly damaged.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.