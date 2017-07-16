Local News

Fire damages Baptist church in Duplin County

Warsaw, N.C. — Portions of a Baptist church in Duplin County were severely damaged Saturday night when flames engulfed the structure.

Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the First Baptist Church of Bowdens located at 179 First Baptist Church Road between Faison and Warsaw.

The fire, which officials believe to be storm-related, was extinguished, but the roof of the sanctuary is badly damaged.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

