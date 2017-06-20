  • Weather

    17 NC counties are under alert, including Durham, Orange, and Granville counties.

Fire at Angier assisted living center displaces 31

Posted 36 minutes ago
Updated 23 minutes ago

A fire at an assisted living center early Tuesday morning in Angier displaced 31 residents, officials said.

The fire started just after midnight at the Stagecoach Manor Rest Home on Old Stage Road near Piney Road.

No one was injured, and all the displaced residents were moved to a nearby church.

Officials did not yet know the cause of the fire.

