Local News
Fire at Angier assisted living center displaces 31
Posted 36 minutes ago
Updated 23 minutes ago
Angier, N.C. — A fire at an assisted living center early Tuesday morning in Angier displaced 31 residents, officials said.
The fire started just after midnight at the Stagecoach Manor Rest Home on Old Stage Road near Piney Road.
No one was injured, and all the displaced residents were moved to a nearby church.
Officials did not yet know the cause of the fire.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.