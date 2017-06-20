You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A fire at an assisted living center early Tuesday morning in Angier displaced 31 residents, officials said.

The fire started just after midnight at the Stagecoach Manor Rest Home on Old Stage Road near Piney Road.

No one was injured, and all the displaced residents were moved to a nearby church.

Officials did not yet know the cause of the fire.