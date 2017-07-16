You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Drivers using the westbound lanes of Interstate-40 will notice some changes this week as the Fortify project nears completion.

Weather-permitting, crews will begin prep work Sunday night to put down the final layer of asphalt between the Lake Wheeler Road (Exit 297) and Gorman Street (Exit 295) exits.

Until the entire westbound side has been repaved, there will be a noticeable bump where drivers transition from the current roadway surface onto the new surface. Signs will be posted warning drivers of a bump ahead, and officials are asking drivers to slow down and observe the 60 mph speed limit. The faster a vehicle is going, the more severe the bump.

On Tuesday, crews will continue turning the westbound lanes of I-40 into its final traffic pattern by opening rebuilt lanes. The work takes place between the Hammond Road exit (Exit 299) and the I-40/440 split at the eastern end of the project, with crews moving in an eastward direction.

The rebuilding of the closed off outside eastbound lanes on I-40 continues, getting them ready for the same traffic pattern shifts and resurfacing through the rest of summer and into the fall.

Fortify project details, traffic updates and live traffic cameras can be found on FortifyNC.com.