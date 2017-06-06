You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Georgia woman was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for her role in the kidnapping three years ago of the father of a then-Wake County prosecutor.

Frank Janssen was abducted from his Wake Forest home in April 2014, and FBI agents were able to locate him in an Atlanta apartment and rescued him five days later.

Shamieka Goodall, 30, of Covington, Ga., was convicted in January of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.

Kelvin Melton, 51, is serving a life sentence in a federal super-max prison in Colorado for orchestrating the scheme from his prison cell at Polk Correctional Institution in Butner. Authorities said Melton wanted to exact revenge on Wake County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Janssen, who prosecuted him in a 2012 attempted murder case, which earned him a life sentence in state prison as a habitual felon.

Melton used a cellphone smuggled to him in prison to order subordinates to abduct Colleen Janssen, but the crew went to the wrong address and grabbed her father instead, according to authorities. Melton provided instructions over the phone throughout the crime, culminating with him telling the crew how to kill Janssen, dispose of his body and clean the apartment with bleach to cover up the crime.

Authorities said the kidnap plot was initially discussed at Goodall's apartment and that she recruited one member of the crew that carried out the abduction and provided them with money to use.

"Today is the final chapter in the prosecution of a heinous crime conducted by members of a violent gang. We hope this conviction sends a message that all gang members involved in these crimes will be held accountable," John Strong, special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina, said in a statement.