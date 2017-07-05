Water main break closes Fillyaw Road in Fayetteville
Posted 55 minutes ago
Updated 53 minutes ago
Fillyaw Road is Fayetteville is closed due to a water main rupture between Wakefield Drive and Dandridge Drive.
Utility crews have been notified of the water main rupture and are responding to the scene.
During the road closure, drivers using Fillyaw Road as a connector between Reilly Road and Yadkin Road should use the following detour:
Those traveling from Reilly Road to Yadkin Road should travel Reilly Road to Morganton Road to Bonanza Drive and finally back to Yadkin Road. Those traveling from Yadkin Road to Reilly Road should travel Yadkin Road to Bonanza Drive to Morganton Road and finally back to Reilly Road.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.