Fillyaw Road is Fayetteville is closed due to a water main rupture between Wakefield Drive and Dandridge Drive.

Utility crews have been notified of the water main rupture and are responding to the scene.

During the road closure, drivers using Fillyaw Road as a connector between Reilly Road and Yadkin Road should use the following detour:

Those traveling from Reilly Road to Yadkin Road should travel Reilly Road to Morganton Road to Bonanza Drive and finally back to Yadkin Road. Those traveling from Yadkin Road to Reilly Road should travel Yadkin Road to Bonanza Drive to Morganton Road and finally back to Reilly Road.