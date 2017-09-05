Female passenger dies after drive-by shooting in Fayetteville
Posted 5:16 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A female passenger died Tuesday after a drive-by shooting.
Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where a man told them that another car had fired multiple rounds into his 2007 Acura near the area of Cliffdale Road and Rim Road.
The man said he drove his female passenger, who was shot multiple times, to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. The man was not injured.
The incident is under investigation. The name of the victim is currently being withheld.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-818-3468 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.