Local News

Female found dead inside Fayetteville home after shooting

Posted 49 minutes ago

WRAL News

Fayetteville, N.C. — A female was shot and killed inside a Fayetteville home, police announced Sunday.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting at a home located along the 500 block of Lamon Street.

When they arrived, officials found a female victim with gunshot wounds dead inside the home.

Detectives are currently investigating the homicide, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-988-6543 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Map
  • Linda Tally Jun 18, 9:17 a.m.
    Happy Fathers' Day, folks - what a way to celebrate it....