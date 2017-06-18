You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18MVK

— A female was shot and killed inside a Fayetteville home, police announced Sunday.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting at a home located along the 500 block of Lamon Street.

When they arrived, officials found a female victim with gunshot wounds dead inside the home.

Detectives are currently investigating the homicide, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-988-6543 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.