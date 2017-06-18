Female found dead inside Fayetteville home after shooting
Posted 49 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A female was shot and killed inside a Fayetteville home, police announced Sunday.
Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting at a home located along the 500 block of Lamon Street.
When they arrived, officials found a female victim with gunshot wounds dead inside the home.
Detectives are currently investigating the homicide, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-988-6543 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Linda Tally Jun 18, 9:17 a.m.
Happy Fathers' Day, folks - what a way to celebrate it....