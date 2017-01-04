You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Because of the winter storm, the deadline for North Carolinians to seek federal aid in recovering from Hurricane Matthew has been extended to Jan. 23, giving homeowners, renters and businesses two more weeks to apply for federal and state assistance.

FEMA provides fund for rebuilding and cleanup as well as help with expenses, such as the costs of hotel nights away from damaged homes.

“Families and small businesses are still working hard to recover from Hurricane Matthew and we don’t want anyone to miss out on getting the help they need,” said Gov. Cooper. “Even if you think your insurance will cover your losses, I encourage you to register with FEMA.”

Registering with FEMA is the first step in finding out if you may be eligible for federal financial assistance. Disaster survivors may be eligible for financial assistance from FEMA, but they must first submit applications for low-interest disaster loans via the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Federal assistance may come in the form of grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs or for other disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental services, transportation and funeral costs. Funding assistance also may be available through the SBA, which provides homeowners, renters and business owners with very low-interest loans to rebuild and repair damaged property and replace essential belongings.

Applications can be made in person at a disaster recovery center, by phone at 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585 or online using the FEMA app or disasterassistance.gov.

The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.