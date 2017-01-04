FEMA deadline for Hurricane Matthew victims extended to Jan. 23
Posted 12:46 p.m. Wednesday
Updated 54 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Because of the winter storm, the deadline for North Carolinians to seek federal aid in recovering from Hurricane Matthew has been extended to Jan. 23, giving homeowners, renters and businesses two more weeks to apply for federal and state assistance.
FEMA provides fund for rebuilding and cleanup as well as help with expenses, such as the costs of hotel nights away from damaged homes.
“Families and small businesses are still working hard to recover from Hurricane Matthew and we don’t want anyone to miss out on getting the help they need,” said Gov. Cooper. “Even if you think your insurance will cover your losses, I encourage you to register with FEMA.”
Registering with FEMA is the first step in finding out if you may be eligible for federal financial assistance. Disaster survivors may be eligible for financial assistance from FEMA, but they must first submit applications for low-interest disaster loans via the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Federal assistance may come in the form of grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs or for other disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental services, transportation and funeral costs. Funding assistance also may be available through the SBA, which provides homeowners, renters and business owners with very low-interest loans to rebuild and repair damaged property and replace essential belongings.
Applications can be made in person at a disaster recovery center, by phone at 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585 or online using the FEMA app or disasterassistance.gov.
The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Mike Kallam Jan 5, 9:08 a.m.
This whole system is upside down in my opinion. The US government will provide millions of dollars of relief money to victims in other countries with no expectation of being paid back. Yet, for US citizens facing the same situation they will make them a "loan". How screwed up is that.
Sean Chen Jan 4, 4:23 p.m.
Cooper should be glad he has $$$ in the bank left over from McCrory to continue rebuilding and work from Matthew (I'm aware this article is about FEMA).
McCrory inherited red ink and tons of debt. Cooper will get a surplus to work with.
Wonder how long it'll take for him to burn through it and raise taxes to fund more spending…
Expanding Medicaid in NC is HORRIBLE idea fiscally for NC. Those "free" subsidies expire and leave us on the hook from then on for the full amount in perpetuity. They don't mention that btw.
William James Jan 4, 4:19 p.m.
Question for the readers: if residents of Robeson and Smithfield still owed money to the banks on their mortgage, would be make sense to take out another loan through FEMA, even at a low interest if their is a good chance you may not be able to pay both the mortgage/loans off? Also, if you take the FEMA loan to rebuild and end up unemployed or unable to pay the original mortgage, plus FEMA loan does'nt this mean you basically fixed up a home the bank is going to end up owning? I'm just saying the areas hit hardest by the floods were poor, thus many home owners may not be able to pay two loans or even the original, so I would hate to see people fixing up homes for the banks at the expense of their own credit. I could be interpreting this totally wrong, but I did'nt see a ton of Katrina homeowners living in nicer homes after the flood, but I saw tons of commercial property that was once homes.