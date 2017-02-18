You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17OGe

The nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization urged law enforcement Saturday to probe a potential call to violence in North Carolina.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the incident happened at a Thursday breakfast meeting in Kernersville during a presentation in the Islamization of America.

Local media reported that a participant interrupted the presenter to say he was ready to “start killing people and taking them out.”

CAIR’s national director called on the FBI as well as local and state authorities to launch a criminal investigation.