FBI, Treasury searching properties linked to Raleigh-based financial planner

Posted 2:42 p.m. today
Updated 27 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Department of the Treasury searched two Wake County locations linked to Raleigh-based Vision Quest Wealth Management on Wednesday, the headquarters on Hargett Street and the home of owner Stephen Peters on Theys Road, according to the FBI.

This is a developing story.

