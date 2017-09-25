You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The FBI and Raleigh police detailed the actions and organizational structure of a street gang they say operates in Raleigh. In indictments handed down last week, five people were linked to the gang. Four of them were already in custody.

According to the indictment, Demetrice Regus Devine aka Respect, 34, and Dontaous Demond Devine aka Scooch and Boochie, 28, both of Raleigh, were senior leaders of the Black Mob Gangstas/Donald Gee Family (BMG/DGF), a set of the Bloods street gang. They conducted formal meetings, collected dues from the rank and file members, and assaulted members who failed to pay dues or follow orders.

Also indicted were Demetrius Deshaun Toney aka Meat, 24, Shaiona Marie Smith aka Slyfox, 22, both of Raleigh, and Brandon Jowan Mangum aka B-Easy, 28, of Knightdale.

The indictment says that gang members earned money for their dues through various criminal activities, including robberies, fraud schemes and drug distribution. BMG/DGF members also committed various acts of violence in furtherance of the gang’s activities, including murder, attempted murder and assaults.

The indictment charges Demetrice Devine, Dontaous Devine, Toney and Mangum with conspiracy to participate in the racketeering activities of BMG/DGF Bloods and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Demetrice Devine and Dontaous Devine are also each charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering and related offenses, among other crimes.

FBI and the Raleigh Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dena King and Scott Lemmon of the Eastern District of North Carolina and Trial Attorney John C. Hanley of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section are prosecuting the case.