The Fayetteville VA Medical Center and the city hosted an event for homeless veterans, and those at risk of homelessness, on Thursday in an effort to provide assistance.

A group of volunteers packed Festival Park for the Community Homeless Stand Down. The mission is to help people get through tough times.

"I think it's very good to try and help the homeless veterans that are out there," said Christopher McNeill, a veteran experiencing homelessness. "I think the whole world needs to look out for our vets."

The VA Medical Center organized the event, but organizations from all over participated.

"Until you find out what they need, like they might need a tent, they might need a sleeping bag, they might need winter coats. So, you get to really hear from them and then organizations have a better understanding of how we can serve better," said Kelly Twedell, director of the Fayetteville Dream Center.

Willie Hall served in the Army. He and other veterans said they like the help.

"Personal hygiene, clothes, food and medical shots. All kinds of stuff," he said.

The event also offered a place for homeless veterans to take a hot shower and get a haircut.

"This is a really good event," said Dwayne Gillom, a veteran experiencing homelessness. "This is my first one, but I've seen some good improvement and they should keep up the good work."

The Fayetteville VA Medical Center does four of these types of events each year.