Fayetteville teacher collapses at school, dies
Posted A minute ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville middle school teacher died Tuesday after collapsing at school, officials said.
James Pietrowski, a sixth-grade teacher at Max Abbott Middle School, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Pietrowski's wife also is a teacher at the school.
Cumberland County Schools dispatched counselors to Max Abbott Middle to help students and staff.
No other details were immediately available.
