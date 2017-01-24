  • Weather

Education

Fayetteville teacher collapses at school, dies

Posted A minute ago

James Pietrowski (Photo from Facebook)
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville middle school teacher died Tuesday after collapsing at school, officials said.

James Pietrowski, a sixth-grade teacher at Max Abbott Middle School, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Pietrowski's wife also is a teacher at the school.

Cumberland County Schools dispatched counselors to Max Abbott Middle to help students and staff.

No other details were immediately available.

