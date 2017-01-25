You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Jim Pietrowski, who taught math and science at Max Abbott Middle School for three years, collapsed inside his classroom around 9:30 Tuesday morning during a class change.

"If there would have been students, we would have evacuated the room," Principal Carla Crenshaw said. "But in this case, there were no students. We called 911. We have a first responder here."

The first responder began CPR before the Pietrowski was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical, where he later died.

Pietrowski coached football and soccer. Teachers and students remember the man affectionately known as Coach Pie.

Jarvis Higgins-Simmons and Bailey Morrison played football for the coach. They said he looked out for students beyond the classroom and athletic fields. Help many get through Hurricane Matthew.

"Coach Pie, he was more than just a coach and a teacher, he was more like a parental figure to kids," student Jarvis Higgins said.

Student Bailey Morrison not only remembers how funny Pietrowski was, but his life-changing words of wisdom.

"There was this boy on the football team. His house was flooded, and he needed flood and stuff, so Coach Pie brought him a couple of supplies of food and stuff to practice and gave it to him," student Jarvis Higgins-Simmons said.

"We have camo on our on shirts right here, and he told us 'see that camo you're wearing? It's because you're going into war.' That implied to me that when life gets tough, you have to grit your teeth and fight through," Morrison said.