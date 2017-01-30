You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A crowd of about 100 students gathered at Fayetteville State University Monday demanding that the school reinstate Bria Perkins' title of Miss FSU.

Perkins was stripped of her title on Friday, although the school has not released specifics of the decision. The school said privacy law prevents them from doing so.

In a statement, Fayetteville State officials said they believe the decision is "in the best interest of the university and its students."

We appreciate her service as Miss Fayetteville State University and wish her the best in her future endeavors," the statement said.

Officials told WRAL News that Perkins is still a student at the university and that the decision is not related to any criminal activity.

More than 350 students have signed a petition demanding that Perkins' title be reinstates.

Protesters on Monday marched to the chancellor's office inside the school's administration building chanting "bring Bria back."

The students say Perkins also deserves a public apology from FSU.

Student Marilyn Carman says Perkins represented the university well.

"She's been wonderful. She's smart, she's poised, she always has a smile on her face. She always is the one who stops and talks with students," Carman said. "It's like losing a family member. They've taken her crown. They don't tell the students why. All we get is an email."