Fayetteville's Festival Park lights up with July 4 fireworks
Posted 9:54 p.m. yesterday
Updated 44 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered at Festival Park in Fayetteville Saturday night to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, games, food and music.
The 82nd Airborne Chorus from Fort Bragg also performed a patriotic medley, proving to be a crowd favorite.
"I think to come out and see people together for something like this is a really great thing," one concert attendee said.
People of all ages relaxed on the lawn and enjoyed time together.
"A relaxing environment. Everybody is here for the same reason. To have fun and enjoy the festivities for this holiday."
There are a number of Fourth of July Celebrations in the Triangle during the long holiday weekend.
