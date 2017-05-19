  • Just In

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — The intersection of Fayetteville and Hilltop Needmore roads in Fuquay-Varina was closed Friday morning after a truck hit power lines.

Fuquay-Varina police said the truck brought down the lines around 9:30 a.m. The crash also took out the traffic lights at the intersection.

The intersection was closed from all directions.

There were no injuries reported.

Troopers said it could take several hours to reopen the road.

