— Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide at the 900 block of William Clark Road.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police found a severely-injured female victim.

She was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until her immediate family can be notified.

Anyone with any information should contact Sergeant P. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-988-6543 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.