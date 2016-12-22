You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police were investigating Thursday morning after an employee of a tobacco store in Fayetteville suffered a gunshot wound during a robbery.

According to investigators, the incident happened shortly after midnight at Kim's Smoke Shop on Bonanza Drive.

The owner told police that he was preparing to close the store when an armed man came inside and demanded money.

Shots were fired during the robbery, and the owner of the store suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The suspect then took money and left the scene.

Authorities said the shop owner, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical. The man was in fair condition Thursday morning.

The robber was described as about 6 feet tall and thin. He was wearing all black clothing, white shoes and covered his face with a shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Fayetteville Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.