Fayetteville police seek public's help to find 13-year-old boy
Posted 12:52 p.m. today
Updated 12:55 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police asked for the public's help Thursday to find a 13-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday.
According to detectives, Exzander Mitchell was last seen Monday in the area of Trying Drive.
Mitchell is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 to 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a dragon design on the front, black and gray jogger pants and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-580-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
