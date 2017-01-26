You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/177VR

— Fayetteville police asked for the public's help Thursday to find a 13-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday.

According to detectives, Exzander Mitchell was last seen Monday in the area of Trying Drive.

Mitchell is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 to 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a dragon design on the front, black and gray jogger pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-580-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.