— Fayetteville police are investigating two Sunday burglaries that they believe are tied to a string of break-ins that targeted Asian restaurants late last year.

Police said a man shattered the front glass door of Super King Buffet at 515 McPherson Church Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash and the cash register from the restaurant.

Later in the day, officers said they responded to the Panda House at 7071-C Raeford Road in response to a burglary in which a suspect shattered the front door, entered and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as being black, with a beard. He was wearing a hoodie and dark colored jeans and is believed to be driving a light-colored, four-door hatchback sedan.

Authorities believe the man responsible for the break-ins is also responsible for several other burglaries of Asian-owned restaurants in Fayetteville, including:

–Nov.25, 2016 – China King located at 3915 Ramsey St.

–Dec. 1, 2016 – Hibachi Grill located at 3901 Ramsey St.

–Dec.1, 2016 – Golden China located at 2724 Bragg Blvd.

–Dec.16, 2016 – China One located at 3308 Bragg Blvd.

–Dec.16, 2016 – Little China located at 3837 Ramsey St.

Jan. 21, 2017- Little China located at 3837 Ramsey St

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-709-7812 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identity of the man.