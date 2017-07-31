You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Authorities said Ayanna Wright was last seen in the area of Winward Cove on July 26.

She is described as being black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-824-9539 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.