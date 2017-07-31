Local News
Fayetteville police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Posted 52 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.
Authorities said Ayanna Wright was last seen in the area of Winward Cove on July 26.
She is described as being black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-824-9539 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
