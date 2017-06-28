Fayetteville police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Posted 9:03 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
Omarion Allen was last seen by his family on Tuesday in the 900 block of Winterberry Drive.
Allen is described as being black with black, low cut hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Authorities said he was last seen wearing black shorts and black tennis shoes.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-709-7752 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
