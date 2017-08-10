You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.

Elihu Minor was last seen Aug. 4 in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road near Cliffdale Plaza.

Authorities said Minor was reported missing Wednesday.

Minor is described as being black, 5 feet tall and weighing 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-9886 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.