Local News
Fayetteville police searching for 14-year-old missing since Friday
Posted 11:31 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.
Elihu Minor was last seen Aug. 4 in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road near Cliffdale Plaza.
Authorities said Minor was reported missing Wednesday.
Minor is described as being black, 5 feet tall and weighing 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-9886 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.