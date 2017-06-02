You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Investigators in Fayetteville are searching for suspects after two women were mugged and robbed in their driveways last month.

Judith DeCicco, 78, said a man followed her home from a nearby grocery store Monday morning. She said that's when he approached her in the driveway and started asking her questions.

"He said, 'Well, this is Auburn Street isn't it?' and I said, "Yes it is,'" she said. "Then he grabbed and threw me down, pulled me down on the driveway."

The suspect pulled her down and made off with her hand bag.

"My credit card, my social security card and a little jewelry. Everything was in my bag. I mean, everything," DeCicco said.

Investigators said the crime is similar to the one that happened on May 17. Police said a woman was mugged in her driveway on Harlow Drive around 10:30 p.m.

"He brandished a ___?_ and he demands money from her," said Asia Cannon, a spokesperson with the Fayetteville Police department. "So, of course, she screamed a little bit. She did comply and then he ran off with her purse, and she could see him in the distance jump into what looked like a dark-colored car."

Police believe the car described by both victims is a black Dodge Charger.

"I think these guys do things like this, that they undoubtedly canvas areas to see, you know, like me. Because I was walking with a cane by myself," DeCicco said.

DeCicco said her son is now in town to be with her.

Anyone with information about these two cases is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police or the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.