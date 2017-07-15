You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18a2i

— Fayetteville police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing last month.

Damarcus R. Roseman was last seen on June 18 when he left his home along the 900 block of Flintwood Road. His family reported him missing three days later.

Roseman is 5-foot-6, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Roseman should call Det. R. Wallace at 910-237-9388 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.