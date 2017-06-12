You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on her way to school.

Jalyan George was reported missing on June 8. She was last seen at about 7 a.m. in the area of Gordon Way Drive, and authorities say she was headed to school.

George is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has purple and black braids in her hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple and black jacket, blue jeans and Timberland boots. George was carrying a brown Coach purse and has a nose ring, police said.

Anyone with information on George's whereabouts should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-709-7752 or 910-483-8477.