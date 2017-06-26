You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police have charged a 26-year-old Fayetteville man in connection with a rape reported earlier this month.

Antoine Demetrius Martin, of the 6500 block of Brookstone Lane, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, crimes against nature, assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

The alleged crimes took place on June 16 and June 17, police said. Investigators say Martin knew the victim.

Martin was arrested Sunday and taken to the Cumberland County jail, where he was being held on a $500,000 secured bond.