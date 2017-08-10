You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18mpR

— Police have opened a homicide investigation after an overnight shooting that killed one man in a Fayetteville home.

On Thursday around 1 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home along the 2000 block of Rosehill Road. At the scene, they found one male victim.

Officials said the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.