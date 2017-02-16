You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police responded to a shooting along the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A male victim was inside his apartment when unknown suspects entered the aparmtnet and shot him. He was shot multiple times and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information should contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-303-9554 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.