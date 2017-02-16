Local News
Fayetteville police investigate apartment shooting
Posted 3 minutes ago
Updated 22 seconds ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police responded to a shooting along the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
A male victim was inside his apartment when unknown suspects entered the aparmtnet and shot him. He was shot multiple times and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.
Anyone with information should contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-303-9554 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.