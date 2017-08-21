You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18tWR

— Fayetteville police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a teen Monday night.

Detectives have identified the victim as 17-year-old Antonio Jeremiah Styles, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have named a person of interest in the fatal shooting and are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 22-year-old Tykell Lamarr Hall.

Officers responded to the area of North Street near Blueberry Place at about 8:30 p.m. and found Styles with gunshot wounds lying near a basketball court.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-973-3638 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.