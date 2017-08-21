Fayetteville Police identify victim, person of interest in fatal shooting near basketball court
Posted 10:46 p.m. yesterday
Updated 5 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a teen Monday night.
Detectives have identified the victim as 17-year-old Antonio Jeremiah Styles, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have named a person of interest in the fatal shooting and are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 22-year-old Tykell Lamarr Hall.
Officers responded to the area of North Street near Blueberry Place at about 8:30 p.m. and found Styles with gunshot wounds lying near a basketball court.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-973-3638 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
