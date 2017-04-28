You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police have identified the body found near the Eastside Green Apartments on April 21, as Rodney Terrell Williams, 49, who was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2016.

Williams was last seen in the area of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville.

Williams' body was found in the wood line behind the Eastside Green Apartments near Cedar Creek Road.

His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death.

Authorities have attributed his death to flooding during Hurricane Matthew.