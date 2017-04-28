Fayetteville police ID body of man found last week; death related to Hurricane Matthew
Posted 4:19 p.m. yesterday
Updated 4:32 p.m. yesterday
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police have identified the body found near the Eastside Green Apartments on April 21, as Rodney Terrell Williams, 49, who was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2016.
Williams was last seen in the area of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville.
Williams' body was found in the wood line behind the Eastside Green Apartments near Cedar Creek Road.
His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death.
Authorities have attributed his death to flooding during Hurricane Matthew.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.