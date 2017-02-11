You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police responded to the 6500 block of Raeford Road in reference to a personal robbery Thursday Feb. 9 around 7:45 p.m.

According to footage from surveillance cameras, three robbers, two identified as men, watched the victim before shoving him to the ground and demanding personal property.

Police believe a white Chevrolet Silverado was driven by one of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).