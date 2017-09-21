You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Fayetteville police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Wells Fargo Bank at 4924 Morganton Road Thursday around 3 p.m.

A woman entered the business and went to the teller as if she was a customer. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money, and the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then fled the business in a 2002-2004 Maroon Chevrolet Impala that is missing a front left hubcap, last seen heading in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black female, standing about 5 foot 6 in height, between the age of 25 to 26, wearing a black and white striped shirt and a red colored scarf on her head.

Detectives have obtained still images from the bank’s surveillance system and are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-751-1046.