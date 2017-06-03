Fayetteville police: 30-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl
Posted 11:37 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville man was charged Friday with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, police said.
Antwan Lee Bryant, 30, was charged with sexual offense by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. He was jailed under a $200,000 secured bond.
Police responded on Friday to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to a report of a sexual assault.
Police said Bryant, who was known by the girl, assaulted the girl in her home.
