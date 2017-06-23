You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fayetteville couple charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of their 6-month-old daughter have another child on the way.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to an apartment in the 900 block of Pedro Drive on Jan. 29 and found 6-month-old Solana Gonzalez unresponsive.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the Medical Examiner this week concluded that the infant died as a result of starvation and dehydration.

The girl’s parents, Brianna Nelson, 26, and Joshua Gonzalez, 25, made their first court appearance on Friday.

Nelson is 8 months pregnant and has a 5-year-old daughter. She told the judge that she never wanted anything to happen to her daughter, and asked him to keep her bond unsecured so that she could take care of her 5-year-old.

The judge denied the request and modified both Nelson and Gonzalez's bonds to $25,000 secured. He placed them both under arrest.