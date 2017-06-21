You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The parents of a 6-month-old Fayetteville girl who died in January were arrested Wednesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to an apartment in the 900 block of Pedro Drive on Jan. 29 and found 6-month-old Solana Gonzalez unresponsive.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the Medical Examiner this week concluded that the infant died as a result of starvation and dehydration.

The girl’s parents, Brianna Nelson, 26, and Joshua Gonzalez, 25, were being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center Wednesday evening.

Anybody with information concerning the death is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-973-3638 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.