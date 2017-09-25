You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Residents in one Fayetteville neighborhood are upset after a new modular home popped up a few weeks ago.

Residents say the new home, which sits on Pecan Drive, in the Cumberland Heights neighborhood, is unlike any of the other homes in the area that were built in the 1940s and 1950s.

"The more I look at it, the uglier it looks. It's just really bad," said Amy Steidel, who lives next door.

The lot where the home now sits was vacant for years. Residents say they're upset that the city classified the building as a modular home, not a mobile home.

"All I know is whatever it is, it doesn't belong here. It doesn't look like this house. It doesn't look like that house," Steidel said.

Kevin Arata, a spokesperson for the City of Fayetteville, said the structure does not meet the standards for a mobile home.

"Although it did come in on wheels -- it was on a wheeled flatbed truck -- it doesn't have wheels attached to it, so it's actually a separate stand-alone structure that they sat down and they placed on a foundation," he said.

Residents also complained that the home was in violation of the property's restrictive covenant which says no building shall be within 40 feet of the street abutting the front of the land.

"You know, but clearly if you looked at it, if you took measurements of the yard, you could clearly tell that it wasn't going to fit," said Steidel.

The homeowners moved the house on an angle to comply.

"It just doesn't belong here. No one is happy with it ... no one wants it here," Steidel said.

The utilities went in last week, and the finishing touches are being made on the home.

The front of the home faces Bragg Boulevard and will have a Bragg Boulevard address.

The city says it made sure the home meets all requirements of a modular home, which is allowed to be placed on the lot.