Fayetteville neighbors upset over new modular home
Posted 6:27 p.m. today
Residents say the new home, which sits on Pecan Drive, in the Cumberland Heights neighborhood, is unlike any of the other homes in the area that were built in the 1940s and 1950s.
"The more I look at it, the uglier it looks. It's just really bad," said Amy Steidel, who lives next door.
The lot where the home now sits was vacant for years. Residents say they're upset that the city classified the building as a modular home, not a mobile home.
"All I know is whatever it is, it doesn't belong here. It doesn't look like this house. It doesn't look like that house," Steidel said.
Kevin Arata, a spokesperson for the City of Fayetteville, said the structure does not meet the standards for a mobile home.
"Although it did come in on wheels -- it was on a wheeled flatbed truck -- it doesn't have wheels attached to it, so it's actually a separate stand-alone structure that they sat down and they placed on a foundation," he said.
Residents also complained that the home was in violation of the property's restrictive covenant which says no building shall be within 40 feet of the street abutting the front of the land.
"You know, but clearly if you looked at it, if you took measurements of the yard, you could clearly tell that it wasn't going to fit," said Steidel.
The homeowners moved the house on an angle to comply.
"It just doesn't belong here. No one is happy with it ... no one wants it here," Steidel said.
The utilities went in last week, and the finishing touches are being made on the home.
The front of the home faces Bragg Boulevard and will have a Bragg Boulevard address.
The city says it made sure the home meets all requirements of a modular home, which is allowed to be placed on the lot.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
MrsLaura LauraGail Sep 25, 9:35 p.m.
I've seen it, I go by it often, it has always looked out-of-place. I am concerned for whoever will reside there, it is too close to the road. Happy that someone is getting a new home, personally, I wouldn't have wanted it there, traffic can get crazy on that road.
Kathy Balestrieri Sep 25, 9:19 p.m.
Everyone wants to find something to protest. Grow up, it is within City Zoning law. Take your new neighbors a plate of cookies and be NICE.
Sandy Smith Sep 25, 8:47 p.m.
Of course the home does not look like the others. It is a brand new 2017 modular vs. these "older" homes. Nothing put there is going to look like what is already there. What does she want the homeowners to do? Go purchase a 1950 old home and have it brought it!! Get real lady. Once the decking is put on and the yard landscaped, it is going to be beautiful!! Maybe a little jealousy in the air!!
Robin Cubbon Sep 25, 8:16 p.m.
talk about first world problems. modulars are not mobile homes. that lady is going to hate whoever moves in and will make them feel unwelcome. i know it doesn't match the other homes but that isn't a rule. she is mad at the wrong people. once they finish placing the home and doing some landscaping it will be fine. i'd rather have nice neighbors regardless of the house.
Stacie Hagwood Sep 25, 7:34 p.m.
I'll take a good neighbor over aesthetics or property values any day of the week. Who would want to live next to THAT woman? Seriously. Get a life and give others the freedom that is on your shirt.