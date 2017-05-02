You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Fayetteville City Council Baseball Committee holds bi-weekly meetings to discuss the designs and budget for the city's baseball park. Members said the meetings are crucial to keep the project on track.

City leaders seemed pleased with the progress that plans for the new ballpark are moving forward, regarding the construction timeline, development agreements and cost estimates.

"Construction is an unpredictable industry, and this is budget time fro the council, and so we're going to try and keep those surprises to a minimum," said Mitch Colvin, Fayetteville mayor pro tempore.

Cost estimates are roughly $2 million more than the $33 million budget.

"We're in the process of refining the design to make sure we come in on budget," said Kristoff Bauer, deputy city manager.

Groundbreaking is expecting sometime in August, but city leaders said it will be a couple of years after the groundbreaking before the first pitch.

Those at the meeting said they are excited by the millions of dollars in private investments and the progress the park will bring to the area.