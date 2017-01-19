Fayetteville men charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old
Posted 4:20 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Two men surrendered to Fayetteville police this week in connection with a statutory rape in May.
Authorities said that Isaac Byron Farmer, 22, of the 1800 block of Broadell Drive and Kylan Tyler Gillis, 22, of the 100 block of Tangelwood Drive, were charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.
Police said both Farmer and Gillis were acquaintances of the victim, who was 14 at the time of the incident.
Farmer surrendered to police on Wednesday. He was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond.
Gillis surrendered to police on Tuesday and has been released on $70,000 secured bond.
