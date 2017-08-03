Fayetteville mayoral candidate arrested twice in 55 days
Posted 5:33 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A candidate running for mayor of Fayetteville has been arrested twice in 55 days, according to The Fayetteville Observer.
Officials said Quancidine Gribble, 56, was accused of stealing and interfering with a water company’s equipment.
Gribble was arrested on misdemeanor charges by the Fayetteville Police Department on June 8 and again Tuesday. She was charged with larceny in June and with reconnecting disconnected utilities in the second incident, according to arrest documents.
Her bail was set at $500 for each charge and she is currently out on bail.
A full-time student pursuing a doctorate of philosophy, a community activist and a charity leader, Gribble is running for mayor of Fayetteville for the first time.
Phillip Mozingo Aug 3, 7:19 a.m.
and she'll probably win the mayoral race. A crook with a doctorates degree. Sounds familiar..........