— Fayetteville's mayor was one of three mayors from across the country invited to the White House to be a part of a roundtable discussion on infrastructure.

Nat Robertson spent about two hours talking with the group, led by D.J. Gribbin, a special assistant to President Donald Trump. The discussion focused on improvements for roads, bridges and dams.

"This wasn't specifically for one type of project or one or two projects specifically. It was for an overall policy on what the administration can do that would move the projects along a little bit faster," Robertson said.

The most important part of the discussion was about federal money that needs to be returned to the states, Robertson said.

"So, what they are trying to do is say, 'How do we give it back to you with fewer restrictions and fewer strings attached?'" he said.

In addition to taking part in the White House roundtable, Robertson met with the North Carolina congressional delegation about Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements. He said he is confident Fayetteville will get all of the $17 million the city requested in Hurricane Matthew relief.

"The rainy day fund that the General Assembly had given us to supplement the 25 percent on top of the 75 percent FEMA reimbursement, we anticipate being refunded everything that we put in as a loss for Hurricane Matthew," Robertson said.