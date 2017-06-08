You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Hkt

Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson met with President Donald Trump Thursday at the White House to discuss improvements to federal infrastructure policy and how it affects local governments.

President Trump said he is hoping to change policy, so that local governments can acquire federal funding for infrastructure improvements at a quicker pace.

“Fayetteville taxpayers pay federal taxes, so we should be able to acquire funding to re-pave roads and repair bridges in Fayetteville more quickly than what we are doing right now,” Robertson said.

"The president met with me, other mayors and governors to discuss the best way to remove regulations and red-tape that is currently slowing down the process.”

The meeting was a bipartisan effort that included mayors and governors.

Trump plans to launch infrastructure week to try to promote job creation and grow the United States economy.

The meeting was the fourth time in three years Mayor Robertson has been called to the White House and the second time with the current administration.