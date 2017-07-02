You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a rape on Sunday.

Christian Jose Torres Santiago, 25, of the 7700 block of Kenny Bunk Drive is charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

The victim was an acquaintance of the suspect at the time of the offenses, authorities said.

Santiago was released on bond from the Cumberland County Detention Center.