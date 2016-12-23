You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 33-year-old man has been charged for additional sex offenses one month after officers first arrested him for his connection with the sexual offense of a 5-year-old girl that occurred nine years ago.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department charged Eric Garris with statutory rape of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscenity to a minor under the age of 13. Officials said Garris was an acquaintance of the family at the time of the incident.

Police said Garris was already being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a secured bond since his arrest on the previous charges. His bond now consists of a $500,000 cash bond and a $300,000 secured bond.

Garris, of Fayetteville, was first arrested and charged in November with second-degree sexual offense, indecent liberties with a child and disseminate obscenity to a minor.

The sexual offense occurred in September 2007. Garris also knew that victim's family at the time of the incident, officials said. Police said the most recent offense occurred in 2016.